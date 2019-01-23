News

Fire breaks out on the sets of Khoob Ladi Mardaani-Jhansi Ki Rani; no one injured

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Jan 2019 03:00 PM

MUMBAI: Yesterday night at 2:30 am, a massive fire broke out on the sets of the TV show, Khoob Ladi Mardaani-Jhansi Ki Rani, situated in Aamgaon. Fortunately, no one got injured, and no casualties have been reported.

Producer Abhimanyu Singh confirmed to a leading publication that no one got injured because of the fire, and that they will move to Naigaon (where the original set is located) from Aamgaon for further shooting.

Khoob Ladi Mardaani-Jhansi Ki Rani stars Anushka Sen in the role of Rani Laxmibai and Vikkas Manaktala in the role of Gangadhar Rao Newalkar.

