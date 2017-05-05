Fire challenge on Star Plus' Dhhai Kilo Prem

Sandiip Sikcand and Balaji Telefilms' Dhhai Kilo Prem is making noise for its unconventional love story and fast paced track.

The drama and many twists and turns in the track has made the show of the most popular ones in the afternoon slot.

Only last week, Dhhai Kilo Prem show a romantic Bollywood-style rain dance sequence with their protagonist Anjali Anand and Meherzan Maza aka Deepika and Piyush.

And now, it's time for another exciting time.

In order to arrange money for Piyush's mother's stall in the exhibition, he will decided to participate in a risky challenge wherein he will have to go throw a wall of fire.

But due to some unforeseen circumstances, Piyush will not be able to participate and Deepika will step in for the challenge but will ask double amount as a prize money.

Deepika will be made to stand at 35 ft with kerosene on her body and being set on fire. The highlight will be when Piyush will come at the right moment. The makers have promised that the scene will give viewers goosebumps.

Only time will tell if the couple will manage to complete the challenge or not.

We could not reach the actors for a comment.