Hot Downloads

Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
The Lunchbox
The Lunchbox
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev

quickie
Firoza Khan

I get bowled over easily by sexy ass: Firoza Khan

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which Drashti Dhami character is your favourite?

Which Drashti Dhami character is your favourite?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which new show do you enjoy watching the most?

Which new show do you enjoy watching the most?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Fire on 'May I Come In Madam?' set halts shoot

By TellychakkarTeam
10 Jan 2017 07:43 PM

A fire incident halted the shooting of popular comedy TV show "May I Come In Madam?".

During the shoot on Monday, several high-intensity lights exploded, leading to a fire which stalled the shoot for more than four hours.

Actress Nehha Pendse, who plays Sanjana in the show, said in a statement: "Yes, the set caught fire as the lights on the set busted. Luckily, the production team had fire extinguishers on the set and they put off the fire."

"The shoot was on halt for a couple of hours due to the incident, but thankfully no crew member suffered any burns or injuries."

"May I Come In Madam?", aired on Life OK, also features Sandeep Anand, Sapna Sikarwar and Anup Upadhyay.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > May I Come In Madam, Sandeep Anand, Sapna Sikarwar, Anup Upadhyay, TV show, Fire on the sets,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top