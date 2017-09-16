A major fire broke out on the set of dance reality TV show "Super Dancer Season 2" at the iconic R.K. Films and Studios in Chembur here on Saturday afternoon.

At least 11 fire tenders and ambulances have reached the studio and are battling the blaze that has gutted one of the main shooting venues, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Disaster Control officials said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties and the conflagration was confined to electrical wiring and installations on a 800-square feet ground floor area in the studio.

"The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," a source in the know of developments told IANS.

The source added: "Luckily, no one has got injured as the set of the Sony Entertainment Television show was locked and no one was shooting.... We shot at the location last week, and the next shoot was scheduled for September 29 or 30."

The second season of the show, which will feature actress Shilpa Shetty, ace choreographer Geeta Kapur and filmmaker Anurag Basu as judges, is slated to go on air on September 30. Its promos are already on air.

The source added that the audition episodes have already been shot.

"The fire mishap will not delay the show, and its premiere date will remain the same," the source said.

An official statement from the channel is expected to be released soon.

