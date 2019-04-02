News

FIRs registered against Ruhi Singh for allegedly assaulting police officer and drunk driving

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Apr 2019 09:11 AM

MUMBAI: Two FIRs have been registered against actress Ruhi Singh for allegedly assaulting police officer and for hitting a few cars.

According to SpotboyE.com, Ruhi Singh and two of her friends allegedly barged into KFC at Linking Road, Bandra at 2 am when it had shut. They wanted to use the washroom but as it was shut they were not allowed. This made the three of them aggressive which compelled the KFC staff to contact the police control room. When the police arrived, the trio even beat him up and that was the first FIR. The drama didn’t end here. Next, Ruhi along with her friends drove off towards Santacruz, and before reaching she hit a few cars and that was the second FIR.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Now the question is was Ruhi driving under the influence of alcohol? According to the portal, eye-witnesses said that it seemed so, and after she hit the cars, she was sent for medical examination.

Further investigation is on and Ruhi's car has been seized by the police.

Tags > Ruhi Singh, SpotboyE.com, Drink, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Yuvraj Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Krunal Pandya...

Yuvraj Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Krunal Pandya with the experts of Rising Star 3.
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Dipika Samson
Dipika Samson
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Darshan Pandya
Darshan Pandya
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh

past seven days