FIRs registered against Ruhi Singh for allegedly assaulting police officer and drunk driving

MUMBAI: Two FIRs have been registered against actress Ruhi Singh for allegedly assaulting police officer and for hitting a few cars.

According to SpotboyE.com, Ruhi Singh and two of her friends allegedly barged into KFC at Linking Road, Bandra at 2 am when it had shut. They wanted to use the washroom but as it was shut they were not allowed. This made the three of them aggressive which compelled the KFC staff to contact the police control room. When the police arrived, the trio even beat him up and that was the first FIR. The drama didn’t end here. Next, Ruhi along with her friends drove off towards Santacruz, and before reaching she hit a few cars and that was the second FIR.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Now the question is was Ruhi driving under the influence of alcohol? According to the portal, eye-witnesses said that it seemed so, and after she hit the cars, she was sent for medical examination.

Further investigation is on and Ruhi's car has been seized by the police.