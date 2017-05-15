First day on set of Tu Sooraj... will be emotional: Anas Rashid

Star Plus recently launched the sequel of its cult show Diya Aur Baati Hum (DABH) by Shashi Sumeet Productions) that maintained its top position on the TRP chart for quite a long time.

The sequel of the popular daily, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji (TSMSP) is winning hearts of audience but the absence of actors Anas Rashid and Deepika Singh who played Sooraj-Sandhya in DABH is definitely hurtful.

But now, it’s time for the audience to rejoice, as Anas will soon be seen TSMSP.

Sooraj's character as part of flashback scenes will act like a mentor to his daughter Kanak (Rhea Sharma).

When we contacted Anas, he said, “It feels like coming back to the family. I was at my home town in Punjab and became all excited and happy when I got the call. I followed the show whenever I got time and I used to miss Bhabo (Neelu Vaghela) and Bhabasa (Ashok Lokhande) whenever I saw them onscreen. I always used to think if I would have been there, I would have guided Kanak and Bhabo, finally meri dua qubool ho gayi.”

Further, Anas also shared with us that he used to have an emotional conversation with Bhabo and they are quite excited about his entry on the show. Anas told us, “I always used to tell Bhabo that I feel like crying seeing you like this, and she too would state that she misses Sooraj and Anas both. So I guess, we both needed each other. As a mother, she always felt that her son will be back and it will finally happen. I feel I will have an emotional moment on set on my first day.”

When we asked how his track is going to unfold, Anas commented, “Let’s see what the makers have planned; I have no clue about it as it all happened all of sudden when I was out of town but all I can say is that it will be interesting to watch. The re-entry of a family member itself is a positive thing for everyone.”

Are you excited to see Anas back on the show? Do share your feelings with us.