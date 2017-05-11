First show and first co-stars are always special: Jasmin Bhasin

Pretty and bubbly actress Jasmin Bhasin, who is currently seen as Teni on Colors’ popular daily drama Dil Se Dil Tak (Shashi Sumeet Productions), feels happy to accept love from audience for her role in the show.

From bagging an award recently for her role (Golden Petal), to receiving appreciation from the audience, Jasmin fis in cloud nine!

In a candid conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Jasmin shared with us, “It feels so good because my association with Colors has been very short but still they recognized me and my hard work, and appreciated me by giving this award.”

“Teni has become a very popular character and people are following her style. The market has new Teni range of earrings, clothes etc. It's really flattering to my on screen character becoming a trend setter. I am getting lot of love and appreciation on how I have adapted myself from a Punjabi, to a Gujarati girl. People actually assume that I am a Gujarati,” she added with a smile.

Teni is quite different from what Jasmin is in her real life. When we asked about the challenges of adapting herself as Teni, she added, “Initially, there were challenges to adapt the dialect, and the body language of Teni, who is a Gujarati girl coming from a different society. But now after having played the character for the last few months, I have managed to get into the skin.”

We asked the actress about her experience of shooting with Kunal Verma, who is the new guy in Teni’s life on the show. She shared with us, “He is very sweet and entertaining. It’s been very comfortable and nice shooting with him. He is a great co-actor.”

It’s always good catching up with old buddies and Jasmin recently relieved her Tashan-E-Ishq days by reuniting with her co-actors Siddhant Gupta and Zain Imam from the show.

Sharing about the experiences of meeting them, she told us, “It was great meeting with them after so long and we were planning for it from quite a long time, but it always used to get postponed. It was great meeting with them and I love them. Your first show and your first co-stars are always special. It was amazing meeting them because whenever we meet, we just joke and laugh recalling about how we all started and how far we have come. We just pull each other’s leg and it’s just a laugh riot when we meet.”

Way to go, Jasmin.