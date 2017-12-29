Fitness freak Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava are ‘gym hunting’ in London

With New Year’s Eve just around the corner, our favourite TV celebs have wrapped up their shoot for 2017 and headed to touristy destinations to ring in 2018.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Karan Patel has also taken a much deserved break and is in London with wife, Ankita Bhargava.

The couple who tied the knot in 2015 spent their honeymoon in London. They had shared some super romantic moments back then and this was evident through their lovey-dovey pictures on social media.

This time around, they chose the same city to celebrate their New Year

As we all know, Karan is a fitness freak. Enjoying the snow clad locales, Ankita took to Instagram and shared how Karan and she are walking down the streets not only to enjoy the picturesque city, but also to search for a gym!

Take a look at their ‘gym hunting’ picture –

It’s London again for the couple and their holiday pictures are sure to give us couple goals! What about you?