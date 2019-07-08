Five Times Priyank Sharma’s Instagram Gave Us THE HOLIDAY feels

MUMBAI: As Priyank Sharma gears up for his upcoming webseries show The Holiday (produced by Farhn P. Zamma's Salt Media Ltd.) his Instagram page is providing ultimate travel goals

Feel like hitting the road while scrolling through your Insta feed? Give yourself the break and unwind as ‘The Holiday’ season is here. The weather is just sublime and it’s the month start to go berserk on the wallet! All you need is a bucket list and a sweet company.

Priyank Sharma gears up for his upcoming show with The Zoom Studios’ The Holiday and his Instagram surely is giving some serious vacation goals. Here are the five times Priyank made us crave for the ultimate trails-

1) Trek and chill

Priyank Sharma and Aastha Gill trek it out as they reflect their camaraderie alighting desires of taking the next trek uphill with your buddy making it a picture perfect moment.

2) Drive the way

Pump up the adrenaline as you clutch onto the smooth wheel. Priyank sets the mood for the perfect long drive. So put on your shades and gear up to rock the road!

3) Beach, please!

Unwind like Priyank on the shores as you also don on the gleeful beach look matching up with your charm and charades.

4) Squad Time

Most importantly, vacation is the time for your homies. Priyank in his post is seen spending quality time with his ‘The Holiday’ squad in Mauritius sipping on mirth.

5) Sweet Child O’ Mine

Holidaying means the leeway to invoke the inner child and commemorate insane moments to live for. Just as Priyank Sharma does in a banter with Aashim Gulati while shooting for The Zoom Studios’ ‘The Holiday’.

Get into the chill zone as you witness an epic travel diary of friends in ‘The Holiday’, coming soon on The Zoom Studios platform!