Flab to fab: Monalisa’s IMPRESSIVE transformation

We just can’t get over Monalisa’s new sexy toned avatar!

Bigg Boss fame beautiful Mona, who is currently seen in Star Plus’ Nach Baliye with beau Vikrant, has gone from fat to fit by losing oodles of weight. Yes, the lovely lass has managed to lose 10 kgs in few months.

Monalisa’s transformation will give you fitness goals, and it will definitely motivate you to hit the gym now! Have a look!

We buzzed Monalisa to know about her fitness regime, she shared, “When I entered the Bigg Boss house I used to weigh 70 kgs. As you eat less and no junks in the house, I started losing weight. When I came out of the house I was 63 kgs. And now, with constant dance practice and healthy diet plan, I am getting fitter.”

She continued, “I begin my day with green tea and later have oats for breakfast. I eat only one roti in a day and have bowls full of salad and boiled chicken. As it is very hot, I make sure to keep myself hydrated and drink lots of water. I am totally off fried food and sweets. My current weight is 60 and I aim to lose more five kgs. This weight loss has developed more confidence in me. Today whoever meets me, compliments me, and that keeps me motivated.”

Keep up the same spirit, Mona!