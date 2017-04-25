Flashback time in Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi; Ranveer dons a new look

Happy times never last long, when it comes to our daily soaps!!!

The same thing is set to be witnessed in the upcoming episodes of &TV’s popular show Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi (The House of Originals).

According to the ongoing episodes, all is well in Ranveer (Abhishek Malik) and Suman’s (Sonali Nikam) life but they are unaware of the major trouble coming their way.

Our source informs us that Sonali’s (Shreetama Mukherjee) entry during the sangeet ceremony of Ranveer and Suman will turn out to be a shocker for everyone present there. Sonali will be Ranveer’s ex-girlfriend and her presence was kept as a secret by him.

Further, the story will go into the flashback mode where viewers will get to see Ranveer in a new look, and the story will depict all about his relation with Sonali during the college days, and reveal what went wrong between the two.

When we contacted Abhishek, he confirmed the news with us and said, “I am getting good response from people for my new look. It’s just for a flashback but things are definitely going to change from here on. There is a lot of major drama coming up in the upcoming episodes.”

Well, it would be interesting to watch how Ranveer deals with it!!!

Do share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.