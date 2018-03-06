Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Flora to play dancer in 'Mere Sai'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Mar 2018 07:18 PM

Mumbai: Actress Flora Saini, who has featured in films like 'Begum Jaan' and 'Dhanak,' has been roped in to play the character of Suvarna - a dancer - in the show 'Mere Sai.'
"
"I am playing the role of Suvarna. She is a Lavani dancer. She will convince everyone to stand against Sai Baba. Later, Sai Baba will help her to be a good human being," Flora said in a statement.

"I always want to do roles that would let me dance, but I did not get that chance in the last few years. 'Mere Sai' gave me the chance. It's blessing of Sai Baba," she added. 

"Mere Sai" is aired on Sony Entertainment Television.

Tags > Flora Saini, Begum Jaan, Dhanak, Mere Sai, Sony Entertainment Television,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Ajay Devgn, Ileana D Cruz & Sunidhi Chauhan...

Ajay Devgn, Ileana D Cruz & Sunidhi Chauhan in Super Dancer
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Nandish Sandhu
Nandish Sandhu
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Shaleen Bhanot
Shaleen Bhanot
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan

poll

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show are you looking forward to?

show
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days