Food drama in Star Jalsha’s Jhaanj Lobongo Phool

It seems the drama in Star Jalsha’s Jhaanj Lobongo Phool (Shree Venkatesh Films) will reach its crescendo in the coming days!

Loyal viewers of the daily know that Indrani (Swagata Mukhrejee) left no stone unturned to ruin Lobongo’s (Ishaa M Saha) hotel.

However, the good part is she won’t be successful in her mission.

Well, as per a reliable source, in the coming days, it will be shown that due to Neel (Rajdeep Gupta), Indrani won’t be able to break the hotel.

Adding to that Indrani will have to ask for forgiveness from Lobongo in front of everyone.

Haailla!

Next, a furious and mad Indrani will come back home and hatch a plan with Kavita and Sraboni to hurt Lobongo’s pride.

So, what their plan will be?

Well, back at home Lobongo will be busy cooking delicious food for the party. And once the food will be ready, Kavita and Sraboni will plan to teach her a lesson by spoiling her cooked food.

OMG! What a revenge plan!

What will happen next? Will Lobongo be able to understand everything at the right time and save her food? Or will she be the victim?

We tried to connect with Ishaa for a comment but she remained busy shooting.

Watch this space for more updates.