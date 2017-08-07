It is always great to catch up with pals, we haven't met from a long time. Isn't it?

There are so many memories to relive together and so many things to share when we meet them after a the hiatus. Those stomps are always memorable and it becomes even more special if it happens on Friendship Day.

Tellydom's good buddies and EX-Bigg Boss contestants Rohan Mehra and Lopamudra Raut met after long time on the occasion of friendship day (August 6) and refreshed good old times.

When we contacted Rohan, he told us, "Lopa and I met after a gap of around 3-4 months. After our last meet during the Golden Petal Awards, she went to Spain for Khatron Ke Khiladi and I got busy with Sasural Simar Ka. We had gone out for dinner and spent some quality time together. We discussed a lot of stuffs about Bigg Boss; we had so much to talk and I simply loved it."

"Lopa is an amazing friend and I know that if I ever need her, she would be there for me and vice-versa," added Rohan.

Aww! That's sweet. Isn't it?

May their bond continues to be strong like this always.