Actress Soni Singh considers herself a foodie and feels it helps her in exploring different cultures.

"Food has many health benefits. Apart from satiating your hunger, it keeps you away from depression and physical ailments. It also helps me in exploring new cultures," Soni said in a statement.

"Being a foodie also means being a learner. Food is what allows every culture to express itself in the form of taste. No matter where you are in the world, nothing will taste exactly the same, and the uniqueness of flavour is an amazing cultural trait," Soni said.

"I've found that trying a new food allows you to learn about the traditions behind a dish, its historical significance, rituals, and even agricultural practices. If you love to travel or explore new cultures, being a foodie is key," added the actress, who is currently seen in Star Plus show "Aarambh".

Talking about her personal favourite, "I like to do experiment in cooking. I love to eat Italian, salads and cheese. I'm a cheese lover. But I also enjoy cooking Indian diet for my parents and also festive food during festivals."

Soni Singh is best known for "Laagi Tujhse Lagan", "Sarojini - Ek Nayi Pehal" and "Saraswatichandra".

(Source: IANS)