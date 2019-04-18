Frames Production and Idearack Private Limited to collaborate for a youth-based show

: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting updates about new shows that will soon hit the television screens.Now, TellyChakkar has breaking news about Frames Production company and Idearack Private Limited bringing a youth-based show. The show will revolve around dance.The show is set to be launched on Sony Entertainment Television and will most probably get a prime slot.Our khabri has informed us that the makers are looking for a female lead who can fit into the looks of Anushka Sharma from the movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, whereas they are hunting boys who could fall into the personalities of Ranveer Singh from Gully Boy and Ranbir Kapoor’s role from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.We contacted Ranjeet Thakur of Frames Production. He confirmed the news but did not divulge any further details.Stay tuned to this space for more updates.