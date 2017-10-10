This Friday will see Sonam Wangchuk, the real life Phunsukh Wangdu with Amitabh Bachchan on Sony Entertainment Television’s biggest game reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 9.

The episode starts with Sonam Wangchuk talking about how he started the initiative of SECMOL and the curriculum of Ladakh. He also spoke about how one of his schools runs completely on Solar Energy and fully managed by the students themselves, who are essentially college dropouts. One of the key message Sonam Wangchuk imparted was ‘Naukri dene wala banna chahiye’ which highlights that one shouldn’t be a job seeker but instead should be the job creator/provider.

Sonam Wangchuk also spoke about his home schooling days and how he feels it is the best form of education.

In this special episode, Amitabh Bachchan and Sonam Wangchuk create their own version of the famous dialogue ‘Rishtey Mein Hum Tumhare Baap Lagte Hain’ and subsequently Sonam Wangchuk also recites his favourite poem of Harivansh Rai Bachchan especially for Amitabh Bachchan.