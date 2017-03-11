‘Fun and drama’ around Holi in Star Plus’ Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai

Star Plus’ thriller Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai (Sphereorigins) has been gripping audience with its spine-chilling developments in the story line. Now for a change, the show will see a light-hearted sequence around Holi.

The festival of colors was shot with the entire family at the Imperial Palace, and the sequences we hear have come out well.

Chanda (Ekroop Bedi) will be the centre of attraction during Holi with her playing with the colors with all the men out there. Sevakram will object to Chanda’s behaviour and say that a woman who has lost her husband cannot play with colors.

To teach him a lesson, Chanda will pay a prank on Sevakram by mixing something in his thandaai. And this will create major problems for all. He will start feeling dizzy and will in fact end up seeing Abhimanyu (Shoaib Ibrahim) in the Holi function.

As per sources, “Not only Sevakram, but also Rishabh (Sharad Kelkar) will sense the presence of Abhimanyu around. He will try to tell all the family members, but none will believe."

Is Abhimanyu’s return ‘sach, saazish or saaya’?

We buzzed Ekroop who said, “Yes, the Holi sequence was fun shooting. It was good fun. We all danced to the number ‘Holi Khele Raghubeera’. We also had gujiyas on set (smiles).”

In addition to the drama, there will be fun moments of the entire family in Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai.

Gear up for the Holi sequence in the Star Plus show this weekend.