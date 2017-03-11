FunTime: Host Paritosh Tripathi to mimic the finalists of Indian Idol

With Indian Idol (Fremantle) announcing the top five finalists, things are going to be quite enthralling in the coming days.

The singing reality show on Sony Entertainment Television is a powerhouse of talent, with crooners from all across coming on the same stage.

Added to that, is the evolved judging panel consisting of Sonu Nigam, Farah Khan and Anu Malik. Karan Wahi and Paritosh Tripathi play the hosts.

Now, in tonight’s episode, popular and acclaimed singer KK will join the team and announce the Top 5 finalists.

Yes folks, LV Revanth, Maalavika Sundar, Mohit Chopra, Khuda Baksh and Rohit PVNS have managed to impress the judges and viewers alike and reach the final stage.

Now coming to tonight’s special episode viewers will also be treated to a special act by funny man Paritosh.

The host, who has a gift of comic timings, will be seen mimicking the finalists and enacting a fun act.

Sources on the sets share that the judges were left amazed by his performance.

Talking about the same, Paritosh told us, “I always try to infuse something innovative while hosting. Having worked together for so long I had picked up specific nuances of these contestants, which I will present through the performance . When we discussed the idea on the creative level, everyone seemed kicked about it. And I must add the response was tremendous. I hope viewers also like the same.”

Catch Paritosh’s special performance tonight (11 March). Here catch a glimpse of the same here.

LV Revanth

Mohit Chopra

Maalavika Sundar

Khuda Baksh