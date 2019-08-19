News

Furious Kartik holds Naira responsible for Kairav's condition in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

19 Aug 2019 07:57 PM

MUMBAI: In the storyline of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kartik and Naira are facing a terrible time.

Kairav is fighting between life and death. Meanwhile, Kartik and Naira hunt for the drug that can save Kairav's life.

However, things do not work in Kartik and Naira's favour when their car meets with an accident.

Kartik and Naira manage to get the drug, but the accident wastes a lot of time.

While they reach hospital and hand over the drug to the doctors, the drug doesn't help Kairav, as it is too late.

The doctors are not sure if Kairav will survive.

A furious Kartik holds Naira responsible for Kairav's condition, and she breaks down.

Will Kairav survive? Will he unite his parents?

Stay tuned to know.

past seven days