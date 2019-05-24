News

A furious Kunal ends courtship in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is high on drama. as Abeer has realized his feelings for Mishti and decides to maintain a distance from her to clear the path of marriage for Kunal and Mishti.

In the previous episode, we saw that Kunal wants Mishti to undergo a LASIK surgery so that she does not need to wear spectacles.

At the clinic, Kunal gets a call from Meenakshi and leaves for home.

Meanwhile, Mishti changes her decision at the last minute and refuses to get the surgery done.

Kunal gets irritated with Mishti and ends the courtship.

Kunal demands that Mishti take a final call and let him know whether he should come for the engagement.

It will be interesting to see what Mishti decides to do.

