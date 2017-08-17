The yo-yoing in the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) called strike continues. Trade and craft association – which are affiliated to the apex union - have been saying that they are with it and then they are saying they are not. The latest to back off from the strike is the Association of Cine & TV Equipment Suppliers (ACTES).

It was on 16 August that it said that it was going to tell all its members to stop supplying cameras and lights to TV producers. And some of them even went around to shooting floors on 17 August in order to take back their lighting gear.

However, late in the evening of 17 August ACTES – which was expected to intensify its involvement tomorrow – surprisingly decided to withdraw its support to FWICE despite its affiliation with it. And it had agreed to have a meeting between Indian Film & TV Producers Council (IFTPC) and its executive committee members on 18 August .

What’s causing the FWICE strike to lose steam is the fact that hired goons – basically college students – burned an effigy of IFTPC TV head JD Majethia – today. Which has lead to loud protests from all the trade bodies that are part of the FWICE. And also from the IFTPC members who have been shocked by the audacity on the part of the FWICE.

The Indian Film & TV Directors Association has also condemned the FWICE strike. The Shivsena Chitrapet Sena too said it was not in favor of striking.