Gagan Anand ‘happy’ to be a part of Peshwa Bajirao

By TellychakkarTeam
03 Feb 2017 06:56 PM

Actor Gagan Anand is gelling well in the role of a rough and tough Pathan in Sony TV’s recently launched historical, Peshwa Bajirao (Sphereorigins). 

For Gagan who started his career as a fashion model and has featured in almost all the top brands and fashion weeks, the role in the Sony TV show holds utmost importance!!

Gagan is presently seen playing the role of Gaddar Khan, the Pathan who initially challenges Bajirao (Rudra Soni), but later befriends him as the tack goes ahead. 

Says Gagan, “My role in Peshwa Bajirao is a start to finish role, and I am really thrilled about it. I will have some good scenes with Baji as the story goes along. The best part for me is that I have never played such a role before, which deviated to the negative, only to turn positive later on.”

Gagan who was seen in a predominant track in Ek Veer Ki Ardaaas Veera, has in fact changed his look to suit his role in the show. “Being a model, I had a clean shaven look. But for the role, I have grown my beard. And I believe that it is very important for me to continue with my look, as this show is more or less a turning point in my life. I always wanted to play a role with a hard look, and I am glad that I have got one.”

On his equation with Rudra Soni aka Baji, Gagan avers, “Oh, he is a very cute kid. We gel really well and are happy in each others company.”

Gagan, we wish you luck!!                 

 

