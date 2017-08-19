Tellychakkar.com gives you some insights into the actor who passed away earlier today in a horrific car accident that left him, his spot boy-driver and his co-actor Arijit Lavania dead.

Not many in the industry knew him because he was not a party hopping actor. Neither was he very active online. His last post on Facebook was on 19 May. Because that's probably when he was cast for Mahakali as Lord Indra.

Other roles that he had enacted include the one in which he played King Kesari, the father of Lord Hanuman in the Sony TV show Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman (Contiloe filns). Then he had been cast in the movie Who’s There? in 2011 and another film Sanam Hum Aapke Hain in 2009. Both films did not do well at the box office.

He had many friends and he was known to be a thorough professional. He worked hard on his body and had built up a physique that got him roles in mythological and historical series where body exposure because of the costumes they require is a must. Keeping it chiseled fit was one of his major drives.“I love action, “ he had said in an interview to a TV channel some years ago.

He touched almost everyone he came across with his sincerity. As his former producer Abhimanyu Singh of Contiloe Films told TellyChakkar.com: “We finished working together on our show Hanuman on Sony a long time back. But he still kept in touch with me. I met him three days back only.”

His mother is reportedly unwell is what his co-actors say. And her ill health is what was pre-occupying him over the last few days, his co-actor Falaq Naaz shared with TellyChakkar.com.

He was also a good craftsman, dexterous with his hands and artistic. Every year, during Ganesh Chaturti he used to make the Ganpati idol with his own hands and then worship it. And he was a fan of former president and space man APJ Abdul Kalam, whom he respected greatly.

However, he indeed did have a sense of humour. As his co-star Nikita Sharma told TellyChakkar.com. “Both he and Arijit were simple down to earth people. They used to lighten up everyone with their jokes.” And that is evident from the video he posted on Facebook post the drying up of currency notes following prime minister Modi’s demonetization drive. In the short clips he enacts the famous scene between Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor in Deewar. The Amitabh Bachchan character says he has everything – cars bungalows, money. The Shashi Kapoor character says :”I have Rs 100 notes,” and cackles away

He probably had a premonition that life is temporary; that he wanted something more than what he had.

“Ay khuda ...Tujhsey nahi teri duniya se Nafrat karta hun ........magar afffsooossss phir jeeney ki dua karta hun .....phir jeeta hun ..phir marta hun _phir jeeta hun phir Marta hun.....

(“O Lord! I don’t hate you, but I hate your world. But sadly, I then implore you for the blessing to let me live. I then live and die. I then live and die.”) is what he had posted on Facebook two years ago.

Rest in peace Gagan!