Actress Debina Bonnerjee has paid homage to actor Gagan Kang who, along with actor Arjit Lavania, died in a road accident here.

Gagan and Arjit, known for their stint on television show "Mahakali-Anth Hi Aarambh Hai", died on Saturday in a road accident while returning to their home here for a two-day break after shooting for two days in Gujarat's Umbergaon.

The accident took place on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar district near Mumbai, inspector Mahesh Patil of Manor police station told IANS.

"Human life is so unpredictable. Now you are a moving joyous entity and the next moment you are no more. Cannot imagine this unpredictable wrath of life will fall on a friend. You are imbibed in my memory bold and clear," Debina wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

"With your toothy grin, still smiling mischievously following your own rules. Your rules made your own arguments which in turn made you stand out. I remember our endless advice and discussion sessions. The boy with a heart of gold. The most devoted person, a staunch Shiv bhakt. Also someone who made his own Ganesha idol and did puja.

"May be... here also you set your own rules and went ahead. By why? Is it real? Has it happened? Is life so flimsy? Can we ever know that you would be gone after so and so days? Endless questions. Life unfolds its lessons one at a time. Surprises with happy and heart-wrenching ways," she added.

(Source: IANS)