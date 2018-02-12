Home > Tv > Tv News
Gajendra Chauhan’s first ever role as a Rakshas

12 Feb 2018 07:15 PM

Gajendra Chauhan a veteran from the television industry and best known for his portrayal of Yudhisthira, the eldest Pandava in the iconic show 'Mahabharata' will soon be seen on Sony Entertainment Television’s show 'Vighnaharta Ganesh.' Gajendra has been a part of numerous mythological shows and was previously seen playing the role of Sumant in 'Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman.'

When contacted Gajendra confirmed, “I am portraying the role of Dambhasura the leader of Rakshasas who plans to take over Shiv’s abode in Kailasa. I have been associated with more than 100 mythological serials in the past, but it’s the first time that I am portraying the role of an Asura. It’s a powerful role where he challenges Shiv in his own abode. I am sure the viewers will like the negative shade of Dambhasur that I am portraying in Vighnaharta Ganesh.”

What do you think about  Gajendra Chauhan?

 

 

TellyChakkar is excited to see this strong and negative side of Gajendra on screen. Are you? 

