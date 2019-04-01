Gajendra Verma and Nidhi Tapadia bag their next!

MUMBAI: Music videos are trending and how!



Recently, we reported about Bigg Boss 12 fame Kriti Verma being roped in for a Haryanvi song (read here:).



Now, the latest update is that the gorgeous Nidhi Tapadia will be seen in a music video opposite singer Gajendra Verma. Nidhi rose to fame with Punjabi song Jatta Koka by Kulwinder Billa.



Apart from acting and singing, the multi-talented Gajendra will give the music and lyrics of the song.



The song will be directed by Aman Prajapat and produced by Jai Desai and Nelesh Oberoi. It will be shot in the exotic locations of Dubai.



We tried contacting the actors, but they remained unavailable for comment.



