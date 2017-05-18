Gajra Kottary pepped up for her new novel ‘Girls Don’t Cry’

Award winning screenplay writer and author Gajra Kottary is best known for her contribution to shows like Balika Vadhu, Astitva-Ek Prem Kahaani, Ghar Ek Sapna and a few more acclaimed shows. She is currently penning Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka for Star Dopahar.

Gajra wrote her debut novel ‘Broken Melodies’ in 2011 which was so well-received that it was translated into Hindi and called ‘Bikhre Sur’.

She is known for writing women-centric stories which also includes a collection of short stories named ‘Fragile Victories’. She has also co-authored a Hindi novel named ‘Kora Kaagaz’.

And now, she is all set to release her new novel ‘Girls Don’t Cry’. The story entails the lives of three generations of women from one family; and how they navigate their lives in a world overshadowed by dictating men. Amala, the protagonist is a character that will reflect every girl’s life and will showcase bravery in each shade. It is an uplifting book for every woman regardless of their background.

Speaking on the same to TellyChakkar.com, she quipped, “I’d written a short story long time ago but I felt I needed to do justice to the story. It being just a short story, I couldn’t possibly fit everything I wanted to write about women. So I decided to write this novel in which I could jot down everything I wanted to convey. Women have a complex relationship between each other and it only grown with time. The emotions have been rightly portrayed through this book,” says Gajra.

Girls Don’t Cry is set to release in June 2017. Her book will be published by Harper Collins Publishers, India.

Aren’t you excited to get your hands on Gajra Kottary’s next novel? Because we are!