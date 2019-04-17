Game of Thrones 8: Euron Greyjoy mimicking Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic ‘palat' dialogue to Cersei Lannister goes viral

With the Game Of Thrones Season 8 premiering yesterday, we did expect a whirlwind of memes to take over the internet. But we we certainly did not think that Shah Rukh Khan's iconic line 'Palat!' from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge would have anything to do with GoT.

A user from Twitter smartly used the line during Lord Euron Greyjoy and Queen Cersei Lannister's rather amorous exchange in the first episode of Game of Thrones Season 8. The video is really funny and will make you laugh out loud. A fan recreated the video of Cersei and Euron’s meeting at the King’s Landing, which has now gone viral.

The famous 'Palat, Palat, Palat' line of SRK from DDLJ has been edited onto the scene with Cersei and Euron, and the video seems perfectly lip-synced. And we can't help cracking up.

The eighth season is already breaking records. As per the figures released by HBO, the premiere of season 8 drew a staggering 17.4 million viewers across all platforms.

Check out the post here.