Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner thinks this way, Richa Bhadra reveals why she quit, and other Telly Updates

Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner thinks this way

Depression has become quite rampant in recent times. While many tend to shy away from opening about it, many actors are coming out and sharing how they dealt/deal with it. This will undoubtedly encourage many to choose the right path and get over the situation.

The recent actress to open up about her struggle with mental health is Sophie Turner, who became a household name for her stint as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones. The actress who debuted as Ned Stark's daughter on 17 April 2011 became a sensation overnight as the show went on air.

But the actress also faced the dark side of the glamour world where she was abused and started facing backlash for her character. In an interview with Dr. Philon, on his podcast, Phil in the Blanks, the actress opened up about it.

She revealed, "I would just believe it. I would say, 'Yeah, I am spotty. I am fat. I am a bad actress.' I would just believe it. I would get [the costume department] to tighten my corset a lot. I just got very, very self-conscious. I had no motivation to do anything or go out. Even with my best friends, I wouldn't want to see them, I wouldn't want to go out and eat with them. I just would cry and cry and cry over just getting changed and putting on clothes and be like, 'I can't do this. I can't go outside. I have nothing that I want to do.''

The actress further added, "It's weird. I say I wasn't very depressed when I was younger, but I used to think about suicide a lot when I was younger. I don't know why though." The Game of Thrones star explains, "Maybe it's just a weird fascination I used to have, but yeah, I used to think about it. I don't think I ever would have gone through with it. I don't know." However, she slowly took up therapy, medication and now she admits that she loves herself more than she used to.

Sophie is all set to be married to American singer and songwriter Joe Jonas.

She will be also playing the lead role in her upcoming Hollywood superhero movie, Dark Phoenix. The movie is the last film from X-Men franchise.

Bhumika Gurung happy as Nimki Mukhiya achieved a New Milestone

It's been over a year since Star Bharat launched it's one of the most popular shows, Nimki Mukhiya. It showcased a unique concept and successfully garnered the audiences' attention. With a touch of comedy and drama, the makers managed to focus on the primary theme of the show which is women empowerment. Today, the show and the entire team of Nimki Mukhiya have achieved another milestone. Well, the show has completed 500 episodes.

The show first aired on Star Bharat from August 2017 and has managed to do well in the TRP race. It also brought many actors into limelight. Actress Bhumika Gurung, who essays the lead role, became a household name overnight. And as her show completed 500 episodes, she couldn't contain her happiness.

Bhumika shared a video of her, dancing in joy.

Have a look at her post:

Khichdi fame Richa Bhadra reveals why she quit

Actress Richa Bhadra is best known for her portrayal of Chakki in television's one of the iconic shows, Khichdi. She worked alongside ace actors like Surpriya Pathak, Rajeev Mehta and Anang Desai among others. Apart from Khichdi, she was also seen in shows like Mrs. Tendulkar, and Baa Bahoo Aur Baby. Later, the actress went away from the limelight and left the industry, the reason for the same was unknown, until now.

Recently, she revealed that the reason behind quitting her acting career was casting couch as she was asked to compromise during auditions.

Talking about her acting career in an interview with the media, Richa revealed, "I came across a casting director who said, 'Keep me happy and I will give you work.' He wanted to meet me at a hotel when I suggested meeting at a coffee shop. That was the end to all my aspirations which I had in the industry. I didn't want to ruin the image which I had built as a child actor."

Apart from casting couch, talking about other reasons, she stated, "I have always been a plump girl. During my growing up years, I was being offered roles where I had to expose or romance on-screen. I didn't want to go against my family or my will to take up such roles just for fame."

After leaving the industry, the actress took up a job of an education counsellor in a private firm.

Before her acting debut, Aghori actress Simraan Kaur lent her voice in Doraemon

Zee TV is all set to come up with another supernatural show. And we are talking about Aghori. The show will mark the return of Gaurav Chopra on small screen after Bigg Boss 10. While Parag Tyagi will be seen donning the Aghori avatar, the show will also star Agnifera actress Simraan Kaur in the lead role. While the promo of the show has left us piqued, we are here with a trivia about Simraan.

Before making her acting debut, the actress was a dubbing artist. And guess which show she dubbed for? It is for the famous cartoon series Doraemon. This Japanese Manga series was successfully adopted as an anime series and won everyone's heart. The story revolved around the robotic cat Doraemon who travelled back in time from 21st century to aid a boy named Nobita. Simraan dubbed for the voice of Nobita in Hindi version. Her sample videos have bagged millions of views on YouTube. Before her, Sonal Kaushal was dubbing for it.

THIS Bigg Boss Marathi actress to battle it out with Bollywood actress Manjari Fadnis

Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial shows of small screen. Inspired by the international show Bigg Brother, the makers created Bigg Boss in different languages, and boy-oh-boy, all of them won everyone's heart. Last year, Bigg Boss Marathi season 1 started off and grabbed the attention of many.

One of the contestants who made the most headlines was actress Resham Tipnis. She has starred in several movies and shows and won everyone's heart. After Bigg Boss Marathi season 1, the actress is all set to come on TV again. And this time she will be seen in Colors TV's Kitchen Champion.

She is Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actress Manjari Fadnis. While Manjari will be participating with her mother, Resham will be seen with her Kaki. It will be indeed interesting to see the duo battle it out through their culinary skills.

SURPRISE indeed as this 'underdog show' gets RENEWED for Season 2

The season of renewals continue as one of the most acclaimed comedies on the tube currently, Shrill has been renewed for a second season. Yes! That's right. Shrill was launched only last month and upon its telecast, the show was received with open arms.

Starring Saturday Night Live fame, Aidy Bryant, the show is based on the memoir by writer Lindy West titled Shrill: Notes From a Loud Woman, and focuses on Annie, a young woman who wants to change her life "but not her body.” Annie is trying to make it as a journalist while juggling bad boyfriends, sick parents and a perfectionist boss, while the world around her deems her not good enough because of her weight. She starts to realize that she's as good as anyone else, and acts on it.

While Lorne Michaels and Elizabeth Banks executive produce the series, Bryant, Lindy West, Alexandra Rushfield wrote the adaptation with the latter also serving as the showrunner.

While the first season had six episodes, the second season will have eight episodes and will return next year.

Things just got BIGGER as this 'This Is Us' actor JOINS ANOTHER show

If The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel wasn't marvelous enough already, well, it will certainly be that in Season 3 to the maximum. And why is that? Because none other than actor Sterling K. Brown is all set to join the show in the upcoming third season.

Brown is one of the most popular actors on TV currently where his role in This Is Us continues to be loved by one and all. He also won back-to-back Emmy's for American Crime Story: People v/s O J Simpson and This is Us in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

His character in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is unspecified for currently but he announced his inclusion in the show himself recently. "I'm Eastward bound," Brown said in the video, which can be viewed in full below. "I'm going to do a little TV show, maybe you've heard of it: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.' The Palladinos were kind enough to write a little something for your boy, and I said yes. So, stay tuned. I'm getting together with Midge and it's going to be awesome."

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is written and directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino. It stars Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Kevin Pollak, and Caroline Aaron. The series won eight Emmy Awards for its first season, including best comedy series, best actress in a comedy series (Brosnahan), and best supporting actress in a comedy series (Borstein).