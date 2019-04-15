News

Game of Thrones S8 E1 Review: Delightful!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Apr 2019 08:48 PM
The final season of Game of Thrones is here! The first episode aired and was a delight!

The only time swords made an appearance was in a scene with Jon Snow and Arya Stark.

The opening episode was entertaining overall. Each scene was meaningful, and the dialogues were both powerful and nostalgic of the past seasons.

The episode focuses on the reunions of Jon Snow with his sisters, Sansa and Stark, and his brother Bran.

All in all, each frame keeps us glued to the edge of our seats. And for once, we do not have any negative to mention. Don't miss this one!
Tags > Game Of Thrones, Jon Snow, Arya Stark, brother Bran, opening episode, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs at the launch of DPL (Dreamz Premier...

Celebs at the launch of DPL (Dreamz Premier League)
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Faisal Razak Khan
Faisal Razak Khan
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Prince Narula
Prince Narula

past seven days