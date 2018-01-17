Ganesh Acharya's unbelievable eating record

Ganesh Acharya who has given us bollywood’s most famous signature steps graced the set of Sony Entertainment Television’s kids dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 2. Ganesh Acharya was surprised with a video message from his sister who revealed his childhood secrets.

In his earlier days, during a shoot Ganesh Acharya was challenged by his friend with a game where they prove ‘who eats the most’. Ganesh Acharya who was a foodie earlier accepted the challenge readily and ate around 200 idlis at one go leaving his friend in disgrace who could only eat 12 idlis. With this Ganesh Acharya won the challenge and stunned the judges when he revealed that it was only his breakfast for the day. Not forgetting his roots, Ganesh Acharya has struggled a lot and spent days without eating food. He still visits his chawl once a week to meet his old friends and neighbors and always keeps in touch with them.

A source from the set revealed,” the team planned a surprise and arranged for a video from her sister. We were glad to know the struggle he has been through and has reached the crescendo in choreography. It was an emotional moment seeing the love he still has for his old neighbors and his friends.”