The ribtickling SAB TV show Tenali Rama is all set to enter its Ganesh Chaturthi special week. In the coming weeks, as the promo suggests, Emperor Krishnadevaraya (Manish Goel) has put the responsibility of safeguarding the ChandraMani on Tenali. Now the upcoming week will see a Ganesh special week in the program.

TellyChakkar.com has all the interesting scoop of what the viewers can expect next week in the comedy show.

According to a source close to TellyChakkar.com, "The flower petals in which the ChandraMani has been carefully placed for it to be safeguarded will fully bloom only with the impeccable 'Sur' of the singers who have been invited from all across the country."

"The beauty of one of the singers will pierce Tathacharya's (Pankaj Berry) heart like a lancet. Both Dhani- Mani will pull his leg and try their best to belittle their guru in front of the pretty vocalist." The source added.

Amidst all of this confounding situation, the problems for Tenali Rama (Krishna Bhardwaj) will increase manifold and so will the fun. Shedding more light on the situation, the source revealed, "Rama’s friend Gundappa (Deepak Dutt Sharma) will be abducted by Dhani and Mani when they receive Tathacharya's orders. The evil duo will surreptitiously kidnap the little kid and demand a heavy ransom from Tenali."

Any guess what will the ransom be? Yes, it will be the Chandramani. The source informed, "Rama will be terribly exasperated with the entire fiasco. He will visit the kidnappers and give them a fake stone instead of the Chandramani. What's more, Rama will also beat up the kidnappers black and blue."

The Chandramani drama will also see Lord Ganesha extending a helping hand to Tenali.

Looks like the upcoming week will have all the fun, twists and dramas in this Contiloe Entertainment production.

