Comical drama is lined up in Colors’ Bhaag Bakool Bhaag, produced by Edit II Productions, for the viewers.

We hear the sequences of the coming episodes have been weaved around the idol of Ganesh in such a way that viewers will remain hooked to the series.

According to our sources, in the upcoming episodes, Bakool (Jay Soni) will book a Ganesh Idol for Sheena’s house. He will inform the shopkeeper that his wife will come to collect the idol. But instead of Sheena, Jigna (Shruti Rawat) will go to the shop and the shopkeeper will lend the idol toher. So, eventually the Idol will make its place at Jigna’s house. At the time of visarjan, Jigna and Sheena will come face to face and the former will taunt the latter that her husband had booked the idol and it was at her house.

What will be Sheena’s reaction after hearing Jigna’s words? Most importantly, how Bakool will react to this turn of event?

The coming episodes are surely going to be fun.

We tried to contact the actors but they remained unavailable for comment.