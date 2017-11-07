Contiloe’s popular mythological drama Vighnaharta Ganesha that airs on Sony TV, is leaving no stones unturned to depict each and every aspect of Lord Ganesha played by Uzair Basar.

The series will soon be coming with another tale of Lord Ganesha where he will be performing the Tandav.

Yes, lord Ganesha will be teaching Shesh Naag a lesson with his Tandav dance. Read on to know all about the upcoming sequence.

Our source informs us that, in the upcoming sequences of the mythological drama, the Rishimunis will get troubled by snakes, including Shesh Naag and Vasuki. So Ganesha will think of teaching them a lesson and he will be performing the Rudra Tandav Nritya on Shesh Naag’s head. Ganesha will hit on the head of Shesh Naag.

That would be an interesting watch!!!

We tried to get in touch with Uzair but he remained unavailable.

Are you guys excited for the sequence? Drop in your comments below.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.