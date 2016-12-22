Hot Downloads

Ganga-Sagar to be thrown out of the house in &TV’s Gangaa

By TellychakkarTeam
22 Dec 2016 07:37 PM

&TV’s Gangaa (Sphereorigins) will see huge drama with Ganga (Aditi Sharma)-Sagar (Vishal Vashishtha) getting thrown out of the house.

The viewers have already witnessed that Ghoongatwali maata aka Prabha (Rakhi Vijan) is trying to trap Chaturvedi family in her plan. She is also influencing Madhvi (Gungun Uprari) and giving her bizarre ideas to solve Niranjan’s (Hiten Tejwani) health issues.

Now, in the upcoming episodes, Ganga will try her best to reveal the truth of the lady. However, she will fail in her plans as Prabha will play her trump card and get the girl thrown out of the house along with Sagar (Vishal Vashishtha).

How will Ganga bring out the truth of Prabha?

We tried reaching Aditi but she did not revert.

