Ganga to stay with Shiv but there's a catch; read for more...

&TV’s popular daily Gangaa (Sphere Origins) is keeping viewers glued to the ongoing episode. With Ganga (Aditi Sharma) facing a major crisis in life, the twists and turns are keeping all of us hooked.

In the recent episode, we saw how Ganga, in order to overcome the loss of her husband Sagar (Vishal Vashishtha), tried to escape from Shiv's (Shakti Anand) house.

Shiv, who is married to Ganga and even promised Sagar to take care of her will not relent and stop her from leaving.

Now in the coming episodes, Shiv will confront Gangaa and reveal everything about the promise that he had given to Sagar before his death. He will reveal that he isn't letting her go because Sagar wanted him to take care of her. Eventually, Gangaa will agree to stay with Shiv but with a condition that she won’t be living there as Shiv’s wife but she will be living there as Radhika’s mother.

Will Shiv accept the condition? Will their relationship

We tried but could not reach to Aditi Sharma for a comment.

Will Ganga's decision bring a positive change in her life? Only time will tell.

