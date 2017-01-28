Hot Downloads

Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Monica Dogra
Monica Dogra
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Vrushali Chavan
Vrushali Chavan
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Asmita Sood
Asmita Sood
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy

quickie
Deeksha Kanwal Sonalkar

I want to fly: Deeksha Kanwal Sonalkar

more quickie Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Ganga to turn Shiv’s saviour in &TV’s Gangaa

By TellychakkarTeam
28 Jan 2017 03:25 PM

Devoted viewers of &TV’s popular show Gangaa (Sphereorigins) have been witnessing some major changes in the storyline.

The post leap drama is keeping audience hooked to their TV screens.

Now, we will see Ganga (Aditi Sharma) turning Shiv’s (Shakti Anand) saviour in the upcoming episode.

As per a reliable source, Shiv’s father headed a community prior to his demise. Now, Shiv will be declared as the new chief.  Shiv’s brother Pratap (Dinesh K Mehta) will get envious of the decision and chalk plans to create troubles for Shiv.  

Pratap will give toxic medicine to a little boy and falsely declare him to be dead. He will blame Shiv for the mishap, drawing wrath of the entire community.  

As punishment, Shiv’s crown will be axed and Pratap will be named the new leader.

However, Pratap’s dream will be shattered with the timely entry of Ganga.

The moment when Pratap would be on the dais of coronation, Ganga will enter with the child who Pratap claimed to have been killed by Shiv.

Pratap’s blatant lie will be exposed and Shiv’s dignity would remain intact.

Will this move melt Shiv’s heart? Will he ever accept Ganga as his wife?

When we contacted the actors, they were busy with their shoot.

Tags > &TV, Gangaa, TV show, Shakti Anand, Aditi Sharma, Dinesh K Mehta,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest