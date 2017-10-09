Star Bharat’s upcoming historical show, Quick Silver Azad has been making waves because of its content and approach. TellyChakkar.com has been quite active in reporting about the makers roping in theatre actors for the drama. We were the first ones to report about Karan Sharma being cast as the lead of show while film actor, Aakash Dahiya will be playing Bhagat Singh.

Now here is another exclusive developmet by TellyChakkar.com.

Anurag Kashyap's protégé is a part of the daily which is made under the Writer’s Galaxy banner. We are talking about Akash Sinha, a graduate form FTII who was also part of the film, Baga Beach which won a national award in the regional film category. Sinha made his debut with the cult, Gangs of Wasseypur and will play Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil. His character had a prominent role in the Kakori conspiracy and was a confidante of Chandra Shekhar Azad.

TellyChakkar.com has exclusively got our hands on his look from the show.

“I can only say that I’m blessed and fortunate as an actor to have got an opportunity to play the iconic Bismil,” Sinha commented when we buzzed the talented actor. The actor who hails from Jhumri Telaiya is known for his raw theatrical acting skills. The series will give him a platform to display his talent and will mark his debut on TV screens.

The show is already on floors and is being shot just like a movie. The series is expected to go on air by the end of the year.

Keep reading TellyChakkar.com for more such exciting updates from the television industry.