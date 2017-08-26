&TV’s Agnifera is entertaining its loyal viewers these days.

The show which started early this year has come up with a good way of celebrating Ganpati. Director Ravi Raj who has also stepped into the shoes of production has invited the deity on the sets of the show.

On the auspicious occasion of Ganeshotsav, the makers have kept Ganpati in the office of R&R creations.

Ankit Gera, who plays the main lead in the daily drama, confirmed the same. He said, “For the first time they have brought Ganpati. Everything is new- the show is new, the production house is new, the channel is new. So it is good to have him, we all are lucky. We all went to take his blessing in the office. At such times, when we meet offset, the bond tends to become stronger.”

Gera himself brings Ganpati since the last seven years. “I’ve got a new house this year, so Bappa has come in my new house. So it is special.”