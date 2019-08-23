News

Ganpati celebrations on Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar recently reported about Zee TV’s popular and top-rated show Kumkum Bhayga celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with much pomp and zest.  

Now, the latest we have heard is that even Full House Media’s Tujhse Hai Raabta will have a Ganpati special in its show. But before that, viewers can look forward to Janmashtami celebrations in the serial, where baby Arzan Shaikh will be seen donning the avatar of Lord Krishna.

How cute!

It looks like Tujhse Hai Raabta is on a festive spree!  

The story of the show is set in Maharashtra. It started by exploring the bitter-sweet relationship of a stepmother and stepdaughter and how their lives take different turns. The equations between Kalyani, Anupriya, Malhar, Moksh, and Sarthak form the crux of the story.

The show has captivated viewers with its plot and chemistry of lead pair Malhar and Kalyani, played Sehban Azim and Reem Shaikh respectively.

past seven days