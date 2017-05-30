Gargi to grace Colors Bangla’s Chaka Chak Comedy Chowk

Actress Gargi Roy Choudhury has mesmerized the audience by her performance in Bengali flicks like Ramdhanu - The Rainbow, Bitnoon and Khaad.

Now the actress will be seen entertaining the loyal viewers of Colors Bangla’s Chaka Chak Comedy Chowk.

Yes, soon the gorgeous actress will be seen in the forthcoming episode of the comedy show. And we hear she talked about many things.

About the particular episode, a source associated with the show, shared with Tellychakkar.com, “When Gargi came to Chandni Chowk, she was amazed with both the stalls and the set-up. Kancha and Rudi and other residents of Chandni Chowk were busy appreciating her beauty. Dashu, one of the residents, who has a forgetful nature, asked her to sing and she immediately made him happy by singing Lalon bole Jater ki Roop. Kancha and Rudi kept saying that Gargi is a perfect blend of beauty and intelligence.”

“When Rudi asks her which screen is close to her, she mentions that she gets attracted to the one which brings her own self. Acting is what matters to her the most be it big screen or small screen or theatre. She shares her experience of working with Prosenjit Chatterjee as well,” added the source.

Sounds interesting!

So, gear up for the show. It will be aired on 3 June at 9 pm.

Keep visiting this space for more updates.