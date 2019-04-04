Garima Jain comes out in open about her ‘BREAKUP’!

She also mentioned that she had great eye lashes at one point of time and that they aren’t in great shape now. However, in another video of hers, she spoke about how she has found friendship in lashouts.
View this post on Instagram
Lashes are life ... congratulations @lashout_by_nehamehvish for completing 1 successful year Attaching a link to their profile guys go follow, buy ur lashes :)https://instagram.com/lashout_by_nehamehvish?utm_source=ig_profile_share&igshid=zm2y1o55tq71 #lashout #lashoutloud #lashoutstudio #lash #lashes #fakelashes #lashtutorial #lashtutorials #fakelash #lashoutbeauty #lashesbynehaa #garimajain #influencer #blogger
However, on the whole, Garima looks beautiful. Let’s check out some of her mind-blowing pictures from Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
I trust god for writing the bestest screenplay and life for me .... yeah that’s how I start my week on a positive note , some Monday motivation @manmohantiwari #goodvibes #goodvibesonly #garimajain #like #cinderella #motivation #instagood #girl #happy #love #life #trustgod #screenplaywriter #writersofinstagram #writer #jacket #denimjacket #blackjacket #checks #checksoverstripes #checksskirt #checksjacket #summer #beachhair #beachwaves #loopearings #iphoneportrait
View this post on Instagram
Don’t be afraid of your shadow ; it’s really just a constant remainder that there’s light all around you :) stay positive peeps #love #instagood #garimajain #photooftheday #fashion #beautiful #happy #like4like #shoutout #followforfollow #picogtheday #art #photography #contentcreator #influencer #blogger #blackandwhite #blackandwhitephotography #portraitphotography #thecreativeshots #blues #navrangire #menaka #sexybaby #officialgarimajain #askgarimajain @kyubaesalman
View this post on Instagram
Smiling through the struggles of life .... wear it well before anything else #garimajain #officialgarimajain #smile #smileshot #motivationalspeaker #delhibloggers #bloggersofindia #influencerslife #travelbloggers #influencersoftheworld #influencersawards2018 #influenceraward2019 #happynewyear #happynewyear2019 #canada #influenstercanada #canadablogger #dubaiinfluencers #40kfamily #facescanada #facescanadaindia #moringa #moringaleaves #facescosmetics #beautybloggers #youtuber #beautyinfluencer #makeupinfluencer #makeupblogger #youtubers
View this post on Instagram
Whoever said money can’t buy happiness just dint know where to go shopping Well Ask me about it #shopoholics #TVActor #SocialInfluencer #Singer #FashionBlogger #Dancer #TravelBlogger #garimajain #BeautyBlogger #LifestyleInfluencer #BeautyAddict #IndianFashionBlogger #FitnessLifestyle #FemaleFashion #LuxuryLifestyle #FashionTips #LifestyleChange #Actress #FemaleModel #FashionLovers #LifestylePhotography #BeautyGirl #NewLifeStyle #FashionQueen #LookOfTheDay #FashionPost #PhotoOfTheDay #FashionOutfit #HealthyLifestyle
View this post on Instagram
SASSY SINCE BIRTH ~ GARIMA JAIN STYLE #lookbook #ootd #fashiongram #outfit #dress #garimajain #officialgarimajain #blogger #influencer #love #fashion #fashionista #streetstyle #fbblogger #instablogger #today #bag #heels #highheels #blackheels #redoutfit #sassy #actress #singer #dancer #designer #lookoftheday #shopping #celebrity #celebritystyle
Show your love for Garima Jain in the comments section below!
Which actress looks gorgeous in the bling outfit?
Do you like Mouni Roy's transformation?
Add new comment