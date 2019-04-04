Garima Jain comes out in open about her ‘BREAKUP’!

MUMBAI: Whiteheads, blackheads, pimples, cysts, nodules, and other types of acne including pimples and inflammatory skin conditions are a very common occurrence. While growing up or even as adults, we all face bad skin conditions at some point or the other.



Actress Garima Jain also had a similar condition. Blame it on the sudden rise in heat and soaring temperatures. She posted a video on the same and mentioned that it is absolutely okay to have seasonal breakouts and go through hormonal changes.



Garima learned acting from the Kishore Namit Kapoor Acting Institute in Mumbai and started her acting career in 2015. She has appeared in Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Main Naa Bhoolungi, and E-Love, among others. Garima has also played for the Punjab team in the Box Cricket League.

She also mentioned that she had great eye lashes at one point of time and that they aren’t in great shape now. However, in another video of hers, she spoke about how she has found friendship in lashouts.

However, on the whole, Garima looks beautiful. Let’s check out some of her mind-blowing pictures from Instagram.

