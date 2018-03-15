Home > Tv > Tv News
Garima Jain quits Shakti!

ShachiTapiawala's picture
By ShachiTapiawala
15 Mar 2018 12:36 PM

Mumbai: Garima Jain, who is seen as Harman’s (Vivian Dsena) sister, Raavi in Shakti (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) , one of the most love TV shows on Colors, has quit the show. She portrayed a grey shaded character which helped her improve herself as an artist. 

Having been a part of the Shakti for two years, Garima took to Instagram to bid adieu to her fans and her co-actors. She also gave a special mention to Rubina Dilaik aka Soumya, who plays the female lead in the show.

To know the reason behind quitting the show, we contacted Garima who said, “Yes, I have quit the show. Yesterday was my last day of shoot and it has been a wonderful journey. The reason behind me quitting the Shakti is that I have worked towards keeping myself fit and have witnessed a positive transformation. After so much of hardwork, I feel I deserve better. I want to play quality roles as a protagonist now which is not possible in Shakti. I do not have a habit of whiling away time sitting at home. I  will focus more on my singing now and draft an alternate career out of it which until now, I could not because of my shooting schedule.”

We wish Garima all the best with her future endeavours!

Tags > Garima Jain, Vivian Dsena, Colors tv, Shakti, Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, Soumya Tandon, Rubina Diliak,

