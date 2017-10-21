Two days after Diwali comes the festival of Bhai Dooj, which is a celebration of the bond between a brother and sister. TV actress Garima Jain is basking in the revelries of the festival.

Garima's brother gifted her a royal blue Ciaz and the former was extremely happy and excited!

She said, " This car is gifted by my brother and mother. They were happy to see the amount of hardwork I have been putting in. I have been driving a car from 5 years and they said that I totally deserve another one. I had been thinking of buying a sedan class form long and my family surprised me with this today. I am lucky to have such a lovely family."

We wish all the readers of TellyChakkar happy Bhai Dooj!