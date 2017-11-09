Actress Garima Singh, who is seen as Anaro in Star Bharat’ Nimki Mukhiya (Qissago Telefilms LLP), paid a tribute to Bollywood actress, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan by portraying her popular character, Paro from the Bollywood blockbuster, Devdas on the TV show.

In the on-going sequence, Garima will be seen donning different looks to entertain and impress the villagers and win votes in the election. As it will be her birthday, her son (Abhishek Sharma) and the family members will insist that she should dress as Paro.

"I enjoy getting ready and it was fun shooting the sequence. I am a big fan of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and portraying the look she sported in Devdas was an honour. Since November is her birthday month, this is a small token of tribute to her," Garima said in a statement.

Aishwarya celebrated her birthday on 1 November.