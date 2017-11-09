The most interesting part about Bigg Boss is the controversies it creates not just in the house but also outside the glass walled mansion. Once again the same has happened.

Ex-winner Gauahar Khan who is highly opinionated about the show has once again called a spade-a-spade. This time again, it is her not so favorite contestant Hina Khan.

The Chokra Jawan dancer took to her social media account to slam the TV bahu.

As the viewers must have seen that the last two episodes of the controversial show is just focusing on the furor regarding a woman’s dignity. After Akash passed a comment against Benafsha, the whole house went against him leading to a massive showdown.

The one to lead the battle on Benafsha’s end was Hina Khan. However, in the same episode, during the luxury budget task, Hina went ahead and passed a comment on her nemesis Arshi Khan. While being in the same rocket Hina passed comments to Arshi stating that ‘in the world outside only ripping her clothes will get her work.’ No one in the house reacted to this at that moment but the viewers see it all.

Gauahar Khan an avid viewer of the show took a jibe on Hina’s hypocrisy. Without tagging her directly, Gauahar tweeted against the lady and actually put forward a strong point indeed.

Here is what Gauahar had to say…

Ek ladki ki izzat ke liye Jung..Aur doosri ladki ki koi izzat nahi ??It's ok to discuss a girls conduct with others n judge? Kapde phaad ke kaam milega??Not suggestive?? Not derogatory?? Hmm yaar values ho toh sabke liye ek jaise ho!! Varna galat Sab hain!! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 9, 2017

In the past as well, Gauahar has slammed Hina Khan. That also led to her social media fight with Hina’s ally Rohan Mehra.

Nevertheless, Gauahar’s tweets do make sense and she has some strong perspectives. What happend in the future is yet to be known!