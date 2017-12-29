Hot Downloads

Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Kunwar Amar
Kunwar Amar
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Rannvijay Singh
Rannvijay Singh
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Siddharth Arora
Siddharth Arora
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Muskaan Mihani
Muskaan Mihani

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Who is the hottest hunk of 2017?

Who is the hottest hunk of 2017?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Gauahar Khan launches her YouTube channel

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Dec 2017 12:51 PM

Actress Gauahar Khan launched her YouTube channel on Thursday, which marked four years of her journey since her stint in "Bigg Boss" season 7.

The channel is called "Things You've Never Heard About Me!". It will give viewers a sneak peek into Gauahar's personal life.

"I'm really excited about launching my official YouTube channel that I've been contemplating to create since quite some time now. I'm grateful to the audience and my fans for showering their love and support. I will certainly strive to work hard and continue entertaining them like always," Gauahar said in a statement.

On the work front, Gauahar was last seen in "Begum Jaan", and she is working on bringing out her fashion line.

(Source: IANS)





Tags > Gauahar Khan, YouTube channel, Bigg Boss, Season 7, Colors tv, Begum Jaan,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top