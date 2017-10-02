The beautiful Gauahar Khan is known to be a straightforward woman who raises her voice against injustice. Her stint in Bigg Boss 7 was a clear evidence of that. The leggy lass is not merely a pretty face but a voice that makes sense.

2 October 2017, marked a sad day when a sniper started firing at random people during a Las Vegas concert. The shooting was a sheer tragedy in the name of humanity. The name of the accused is Stephen Paddock.

Well, what caught Gauahar’s attention was the fact that the whole incident was called a shooting massacre and not a terrorist attack. The reason being that the accused is not a Muslim!

Gauahar thundered on social media with her opinions boldly replying to US’s president Donald Trump comment.

Slamming Trump and taking a stand against Islamophobia ,she expressed her opinion on Twitter.

N how would u call this a terrorist attack ????? Right??The killer was white n did not have a remotely muslim sounding name https://t.co/J7k9HCpviS — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 2, 2017

In all probability it's not a Muslim sounding name of the attacker ... https://t.co/fg7gxgMqRS — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 2, 2017

The Bigg Boss winner also re-tweeted many tweets audaciously to prove her point.