Gauahar Khan turns host for THIS show, Ssara Khan to come up with her FIRST International number, Suchitra Sawant blessed with a BABY GIRL, and other Telly Updates

MUMBAI: Here we bring exciting updates from television industry to keep you amused. Read on.

Deshna Dugad and Ayaz Khan to be seen in Kesari Nandan

Colors TV show Kesari Nandan has charmed the audience with its intriguing storyline. Now, the show will witness two entries.

Ayaz Khan will re-enter the show and play the role of Hanumant's (Manav Gohil) best friend, Rajaji.

Deshna Dugad, who was last seen in Mariam Khan- Reporting Live and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, is going to be Rajaji's daughter, Kalki.

The actors have started shooting and will soon be seen in the show.

Ssara Khan to come up with her FIRST International number, read details

Ssara Khan became a household name for her stint in Star Plus’ show, Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai. The actress has become the talk of the town for her bold avatars, stylish outings and acting chops. The actress has ventured into music videos and even released one where she has lent her voice. Ssara Khan's Black Heart grabbed the attention of many, and now, she is all set for her first international number.

She recently shot with an international brand, Runaway Dubai, for her first International collaboration. The actress is all set to come up with her international song titled Tell Me Jet'iame. The actress has herself sung the song along with international singer Shurwayne Winchester. Created by Lyndon Andrews, this number will release all over the world within a few days.

Gauahar Khan turns host for THIS show

Gauahar Khan has made a mark for herself in the industry. Be it the telly town or B-town, the beauty with brains has a great career graph so far. The model-turned-actress, who has earlier hosted a singing reality show titled India's Raw Star, is all set to don the cap of a host. Gauahar along with actor Purab Kohli is hosting a live online travel game show for international travel company Make My Trip.

Gauahar even shared pictures on her social media page announcing the first episode of the show:

'Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa' fame blessed with a BABY GIRL

Suchitra Sawant is best remembered for being Karan Tacker's partner in Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa Season 7. The lady was blessed with a baby girl on 6th April 2019 and none other than she herself announced the news mentioning how her arrival has completed the family-

Lipstick Under My Burkha fame Plabita Borthakur REVEALS about her web series Fuh Se Fantasy

Voot's newly launched web series, Fuh Se Fantasy, revolves around modern day love stories and relationships and explores the depth of it by showing deepest, darkest and the most interesting fantasies that different people experience. In a world where now people are opening their minds to new possibilities and situations, the web series tries to showcase the real fantasy in some episodic fictional tales.

Plabita Borthakur, who is best known for her Bollywood film Lipstick Under My Burkha, will be seen in one of the episodes of the show.

The series also features actors like Karan Wahi, Anshuman Malhotra, Anupriya Goenka, Sanaya Pithawalla, and Naveen Kasturia.

Bigg Boss 12 fame Roshmi Banik’s next move

Roshmi Banik, who was seen in Colors' popular reality show Bigg Boss 12, has bagged a new project. Yes! You read that right.

The actress will be seen in a music video titled Machalti Hoon. It is sung by singer, Dr. Reena Mehta, who is a doctor by Profession and made her singing debut in 2017 with Marhum.

Roshmi confirmed the news to media and said, "I'm doing a music video, the song is sung by singer Reena Mehta who also happens to be Anup Jalota's friend."

Roshmi is a businesswoman and hails from Kolkata. She entered Bigg Boss 12 alongside Kriti Verma as a commoner Jodi. However, she was eliminated from the show, pretty soon.